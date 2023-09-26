Lexington remembers murder victims on ‘National Day of Remembrance’

Lexington, Ky (WTVQ): September 25th marks the ‘National Day of Remembrance’ for murder victims. In Lexington, an annual ‘Walk A Mile in Our Shoes’ event honors the victims at the Historic Fayette Circuit Courthouse on Main Street. This comes after a violent weekend in Lexington where four people were left dead in separate shootings.

Shoes and pictures are just a few items families of gun violence victims have left to remember their loved ones. “Those shoes can’t be filled by our loved ones anymore,” said Ricardo Franklin, the Outreach Coordinator for The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. “So, we’ve got to bring them to events like this and speak about them, spreading their message and their love.”

There was no walking, however, Monday evening, but instead sharing of stories. In April, at the peace walk that’s when people actually walked a mile. This event started five years ago to honor Antonio Franklin, a 21-year-old who died in 2014 to gun violence. His mother, Anita Franklin, originally worked as a nurse, but after her sons passing, she joined the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, as the community outreach coordinator. She created “Walk a Mile in Our Shoes” with her group “We are Survivors”.

“She gained that sense of presence that Tony was still with us, and I feel like events like these, and different community events that we see all throughout the city help make our loved ones feel like they’re still here,” Franklin said. “But, also push a narrative that were here to make change, were here to see change.”

Anita died in February 2020. Later that same year her son Ricardo Franklin filled her shoes as the outreach coordinator. “I think often times survivors feel like they aren’t heard, their stories aren’t remembered, are forgotten about,” he said.

But events like these prolong their loved one’s legacies. “We’re a very tight knit group, but we don’t want to add to the group,” Franklin said. “I think that’s the whole entire purpose to keep advocating to see this end.”

We Are Survivors started in 2019. October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month. We Are Survivors plans to attend Rise Up at the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office for a survivor tribute.