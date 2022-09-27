Lexington Public Library’s Eastside Branch reopens Makerspace











LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Public Library’s Eastside Branch celebrated its official reopening of the Makerspace at its Eastside Branch Tuesday with a ribbon cutting.

Located on the second floor of Eastside, the Makerspace has a variety of equipment for teens and adults including a tabletop kiln, 3D printers, sewing machines, a large format printer, a large format laminator, button maker, heat press and Cricut maker.

The mission of Makerspace is to support and educate individuals and groups who wish to further develop their creative and problem-solving skills, according to the library.

“Lexington Public Library is excited to be able to provide this innovative resource to our community,” said Executive Director Heather Dieffenbach in a press release. “Eastside will serve as a hub for people from all walks of life to come together, explore, and create.”