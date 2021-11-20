Lexington Public Library Village Branch expanding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Public Library Village branch on Versailles Road is going to expand but when and exactly what it will look like is still being worked on.

On Friday, the library held a community forum where people in the area, council members and others could see the plans for the expansion and give feedback.

According to the library, the expansion would cost around $17 million, 12 of that the library says it already has..it would raise the remaining $5 million.

The upgraded branch would be 2 stories with shared office spaces, community rooms and work spaces, as well as an upper level for books.

Officials hope to begin construction in summer of 2022.

“Our next step is we will be compiling all of this, and expanding upon some of these ideas and fine tuning the project a little bit” said Director of Development, Marketing, and Communications for the Lexington Public Library, Anne Donworth,

The Village branch is currently the smallest public library location.

The library says the expansion would not conflict with the existing ‘Save-A-Lot’ grocery store next door.