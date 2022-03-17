Lexington Public Library to Open New Kloiber Foundation STEAM Lab

Public invited to Opening Celebration on March 24 from 4-5:30 at Central Library

Lexington, Kentucky (March 17, 2022) – Lexington Public Library is proud to announce that the opening of the Kloiber Foundation STEAM Lab at Central Library with an opening celebration scheduled for Thursday, March 24th from 4:00-5:30pm. This family-friendly event is open to the public and will include hands-on tech demos, a brief ribbon cutting ceremony, and refreshments. The space is named in honor of the Kloiber Foundation, which provided the funding to create the STEAM Lab through the Lexington Public Library Foundation.

The STEAM Lab is an experiential learning space for topics related to Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics designed for youth. It includes an Audio Booth, Collab Lab, Oculus Virtual Reality, 3D printer, robotics, and a wide variety of STEAM-related resources.

The Library will host a STEAM Break series of programs from March 28th-April 1st for children and families during Fayette County Public Schools’ Spring Break. Sessions include Green Screen Magic, Build a Light Saber, Fun with Robotics, and more. For a full list of programs and to register, please visit www.lexpublib.org/calendar.

“Technology is a key facet in our daily lives, yet many children don’t have the opportunity for this type of hands-on learning,” said David Kloiber, President of the Kloiber Foundation. “We are committed to connecting children, families, and educators with resources and career-connected learning opportunities to build the skills needed to identify problems and create innovative solutions that lead to personal, social, and economic vitality.”

“Our community wants different experiences from our public libraries,” said Executive Director Heather Dieffenbach. “Thanks to the Kloiber Foundation and the new STEAM Lab, we will be able to provide countless programs, field trips, and impromptu learning opportunities for students of all ages.”

The Lexington Public Library Foundation facilitated this public-private partnership to enable the public library system to adapt to new learning styles and experiences. For more information, please follow the Library Foundation on Facebook at @lexingtonpubliclibraryfoundation or visit www.lexpublib.org/foundation.

For general information on Lexington Public Library, their programs, and their partners, please visit www.lexpublib.org and their social media pages @lexpublib.