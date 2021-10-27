Lexington Public Library seeks input for new Village Branch design

The new facility will sit at the current site along Versailles Road in Cardinal Valley Neighborhood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Public Library is asking members of the community to share their ideas and opinions for the design of the new Village Branch Library.

The new facility will replace the undersized current site with a 26,000-30,000-square-foot building to serve the Cardinal Valley/Versailles Road area, commuters in and out of the city, and all of Lexington.

The project will be funded through library savings, public bonding, and a capital campaign through the Lexington Public Library Foundation.

The Library is offering two online surveys, drop-in activities at Village Branch, and an in-person community forum on Friday, November 19 from 4-5 p.m. at Village Branch at 2185 Versailles Road. Library representatives will also be attending events, festivals, parks, and schools to talk with members of our community.

Online surveys are available in English and Spanish until December 31:

Text survey: https://surveyhero.com/c/lexingtonvillagebranch

Visual survey: https://www.surveylegend.com/survey/-MlLm2pz2JT3D3PffTzk

For information, visit the Lexington Public Library’s website at www.lexpublib.org and their social media pages @lexpublib.