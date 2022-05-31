Lexington Public Library returns to in person summer programming

The summer festivities kicked off at the Northside Branch Library with a petting zoo, book giveaways, and more fun activities for the family

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Public Library returns to a full schedule of in person summer programming.

Tuesday marks the start of the summer programming..going through June and July.

According to Library officials, along with the free summer programming all locations of the library will have a series of parties, including a show time with bright star theatre, a forensics party where you can help solve a fictional crime, and even a visit from a Newport Aquarium penguin.

More information from the Lexington Public Library is below.

‘Kickoff party dates/locations/times:

– Northside Branch – May 31st, 11:00am

– Eastside Branch – June 1st, 5:00pm

– Village Branch – June 2nd, 2:00pm

– Beaumont Branch – June 2nd, 6:00pm

– Central Library – June 4th, 11:00am (Phoenix Park)

– Tates Creek Branch – June 4th, 3:00pm

Additionally, free summer programming at the Library includes these awesome events:

Show Time with Bright Star Theatre

The Library welcomes actors from Bright Star Touring Theatre to entertain families with plays based on well-known stories.

– Tates Creek Branch – June 6th, 10:00am (Performance of Upcycled Cinderella)

– Village Branch – June 6th, 2:00pm (Performance of The Little Mermaid)

– Beaumont Branch – June 6th, 6:00pm (Performance of The Little Mermaid)

– Northside Branch – June 8th, 10:00am (Performance of Treasure Island)

– Central Library – June 8th, 2:00pm (Performance of Treasure Island)

– Eastside Branch – June 8th, 6:00pm (Performance of Treasure Island)

Forensics: The Science of Crime

Visit various stations in the room and gather clues to help solve a fictional crime brought by the Cincinnati Museum Center. For those entering 5th-8th grades. Space is limited and registration is required.

– Eastside Branch – June 14th, 10:30am (Registration Required)

– Beaumont Branch – June 14th,1:30pm (Registration Required)

– Northside Branch – June 14th, 4:30pm (Registration Required)

– Central Library – June 15th, 1:30pm (Registration Required)

– Tates Creek Branch – June 15th, 4:30pm (Registration Required)

Newport Aquarium – Penguin in the Library!!!

Join us for a chance to see a real penguin up close and personal! You’ll learn a lot about this remarkable bird and its environment. Seating will be limited. All ages.

– Beaumont Branch – June 20th,10:30am

– Central Library – June 20th, 12:30pm

– Eastside Branch – June 21st, 10:30am

– Tates Creek Branch – June 23rd, 10:30am

– Northside Branch – June 23rd, 12:30pm