Lexington Public Library returning to full schedule of in-person summer programs

Summer festivities kickoff with a series of parties at all LPL locations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Lexington Public Library announced today it will be returning to a full schedule of in-person summer programming this year, beginning Tuesday, May 31 and running throughout June and July.

“We are so excited about returning to an in-person format this summer,” said Lexington Public Library Executive Director Heather Dieffenbach. “Some of our activities are new, and some are old favorites. It’s a great opportunity to spend time at the library and enjoy not only the wonders of reading, but also programs and events that we hope will create lasting family memories.”

Summer festivities kickoff with a series of parties at all LPL locations and will include a petting zoo with live animals, book giveaways, and more fun activities for the whole family. Kickoff party dates/locations/times:

Northside Branch – May 31st, 11:00am

Eastside Branch – June 1st, 5:00pm

Village Branch – June 2nd, 2:00pm

Beaumont Branch – June 2nd, 6:00pm

Central Library – June 4th, 11:00am (Phoenix Park)

Tates Creek Branch – June 4th, 3:00pm

Throughout the summer, the Library will have fun, free, educational, and interactive programming for kids of all ages including Show Time with Bright Star Touring Theatre, Forensics: The Science of Crime, and a visit from our friends at the Newport Aquarium who will be bringing a penguin to the Library!

For a complete listing of Summer Programming at the Lexington Public Library, please visit www.lexpublib.org/summer and their social media pages @lexpublib.