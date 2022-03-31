Lexington Public Library putting on ‘Take Home Job Fair’

On April 7, the library will provide tote bags full of job opportunities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Public Library is putting on a “Take Home Job Fair”. According to the library, it began during the pandemic and because it became so popular, it will continue.

On April 7, the library will provide tote bags full of job opportunities from a number of employers in the area currently hiring.

Library officials say you can pickup a bag at any library branch location while supplies last.