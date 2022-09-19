Lexington Public Library celebrates Banned Books Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington Public Library is celebrating Banned Books Week alongside the American Library Association.

Banned Books Week, which runs from Sept. 18-24, is held each year to celebrate intellectual freedom. This year’s theme is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.”

A banned book refers to a book that has been removed from shelves, or censored, because its merit is questioned.

LPL said in a press release that they work hard to offer something for everyone in the community because it believes our “rich diversity of people, cultures and ideas” makes the community stronger.

The library said you can also celebrate by visiting any of the six LPL library locations, snapping a selfie with your favorite controversial book and tagging them online at @lexpublib using #BannedBooksWeek and #LPLreads.