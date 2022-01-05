Lexington Public Library announces second ‘Take Home Job Fair’

Job Fair to Feature Local Job Opportunities and Resources

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Beginning Monday, January 10, the Lexington Public Library will provide bags full of employment opportunities from approximately 25 employers in Fayette and surrounding counties, who are currently hiring. Interested individuals can drop by any Lexington Public Library location and grab a bag for themselves or a friend.

It’s a job fair, but all in one bag. Take Home Job Fair bags contain a variety of information focused on job-searching, skill-building, resume-writing, and overall career-building in addition to current job opportunities from many local employers. The Take Home format offers jobseekers the flexibility to search for their next careers at home, the library, or wherever they are most comfortable.

“Many businesses are facing a labor shortage at the same time that people visit our libraries for help with their job searches every day,” said Lexington Public Library Executive Director Heather Dieffenbach. “This is a convenient way to connect jobseekers directly with potential employers.”

Take-Home Job Fair, beginning January 10th while supplies last

Pickup at any LPL location during open hours on a first-come, first-served basis

Bag of goodies filled with items you would ordinarily receive at a job fair, featuring some 25 area employers

For information on additional job services available through the Lexington Public Library and their partners, visit www.lexpublib.org and their social media pages @lexpublib.