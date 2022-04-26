Lexington Public Library announces extended hours

The new hours begin Monday, May 2nd

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Public Library announced it is extending its hours of operation beginning Monday, May 2 at all branch locations.

The new hours are below:

Monday – Thursday: 9:30 am – 7:00 pm

Friday: 9:30 am – 6:00 pm

Saturday: 9:30 am – 5:00 pm

Sunday: 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

The Lexington Public Library serves a merged city-county jurisdiction of 300,000+ people through a central library, 5 neighborhood branches, an active Community Education department, and rapidly expanding virtual services.

For more information on Lexington Public Library, their programs, and their partners, visit www.lexpublib.org and their social media pages @lexpublib.