Lexington Pride Restaurant Week kicks off

Source: MGN Online

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- June is Pride Month and several Lexington organizations are holding events, festivals, and fundraisers to celebrate.

This weekend kicked off Lexington Pride Restaurant Week 2023. Nearly 20 restaurants are participating, with portions of proceeds raised helping support the LGBTQ+ community.

Participating restaurants plan to donate 15% of their proceeds through orders for their Pride items.

You can participate simply by stopping in and ordering the item.

The Pride Restaurant Week runs from June 3rd through the 10th.

The following is a list of the restaurants and their pride items:

Bluegrass Distillers – Monthly single barrel

Broomwagon Coffee & Bike Shop – Hot Bottom Burrito w/ combination of fresh and pickled veggies, a spicy and bottom-friendly vegan dish

Cafe Emporio By Buslacchi – Rainbow Cookie and Lavender Haze – Italian Rainbow Cookie w/ layers of almond sponge cake and strawberry jam, topped with chocolate / Lavendar Haze, a white chocolate and lavender latte served hot or cold, topped with edible glitter and whipped cream

Country Boy Brewing (Lexington & Georgetown Locations) – % of proceeds from all items

County Club – Living Room – a drink with gin, contralto red bitters, sparkling wine, violet & soda water

Crank & Boom (Both Locations) – Loud & Proud Sundae – New Cherry Bomb Pop ice cream in a waffle bowl, topped with whipped cream, rainbow nerds and a sour rainbow gummy!

The Futile Bakery – Pride Cookie Sandwich – two sprinkle-filled sugar cookies filled with vanilla buttercream and rolled in sprinkles

Good Food Co-Op – Rainbow Smoothie – Made with mangoes, blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, bananas, and pineapple juice

High on Art & Coffee – Donating 10% of all food sales between 11am and 2pm. (If you want, ask for their Pride Specials).

J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar – Oh, No You Didn’t Sandwich & Love is Love Cocktail – Pulled pork sandwich with sweet BBQ, smoked mac & cheese, American cheese slices on grilled Texas toast; Cocktail is comprised of vodka, Cointreau, OJ, grenadine, and Butterfly Pea Flower Tea

Lussi Brown Coffee Bar – Rainbow Waffle – Lussi Brown’s exclusive gluten-free, buttermilk cornmeal waffle with rainbow sprinkles drizzled in honey.

Mad Mushroom (All Lexington & Richmond Locations) – The Pride Pizza – Garlic and herb sauce topped with chicken, spinach, red onions, green, yellow and orange peppers, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, finished with a sriracha drizzle.

Martine’s Pastries – Baking Love for Pride – Layers of almond cake with raspberry and apricot filling, iced in chocolate fudge icing

North Lime Coffee & Donuts (All Locations) – LGBTQIA+ (Legit-abit-aqua) Cold Brew & Tie-Dye Donut

Old North Bar – To be determined! Ask at the kick off on June 2nd at Greyline Station or during the week.

Sam’s Hotdog Stand (Downtown Location Only) (June 24th ONLY) – Contributing 10% of ALL sales on the day of the Lexington Pride Festival, June 24th!

Thea’s Bass & Biddy Kitchen – The BurgerFry Bowl – A hamburger broken down over a bed of French Fries with ingredients that are the color of the rainbow.

Third Street Stuff & Coffee – Loud & Proud Iced Latte – Cherry, rasberry, blueberry syrups, espresso, milk, ice & optional whip cream