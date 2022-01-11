Lexington, Prestonsburg, Vanceburg residents named to Healthy Kentucky board

Board members bring unique perspective to health debate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Press Release) – Retired Delta Dental CEO Clifford T. Maesaka, Jr., will serve as Chair of the Board of Directors for the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.

Maesaka’s 22 years leading the nationwide dental insurance provider give him a unique perspective on how policy impacts the health of Kentuckians every day.

“It is my honor to serve as Board Chair for the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky,” Maesaka said. “The Foundation’s goals for 2022 include continuing to influence and develop policy that reduces health disparities and helps create an environment where Kentuckians can be their healthiest. We must all come together to address the critical issues that impact the health of citizens here in the commonwealth.”

In addition, the following Directors will serve in leadership roles:

Vice Chair – Marianne Smith Edge, Owensboro

Immediate Past Chair – Vivian Lasley-Bibbs, Lexington

Treasurer – Tim Hatfield, Prestonsburg

Secretary – Lawrence Prybil, Lexington

The Foundation also added the following Directors to the Board:

Tracey Antle, Russell Springs – Antle serves as Chief Operating Officer for Cumberland Family Medical Center, Inc. She served 7 years on the Foundation’s Community Advisory Council.

Leo Calderon, Bellevue – Calderon is the president and Board Chair at Esperanza Latino Center of Northern Kentucky. He recently retired as Latino Programs and Services Director at Northern Kentucky University after 36 years.

Frances Feltner, Hazard – Feltner is the director for the University of Kentucky’s Center for Excellence in Rural Health. She served on the Foundation Community Advisory Council for 9 years.

Wayne Tuckson, M.D., Louisville – Dr. Tuckson is a colorectal surgeon and host of Kentucky Health, a weekly program on KET. He served on the Foundation Community Advisory Council for 2 years.

Charlotte Whittaker, Hartford – Whittaker is the president of the AARP of Kentucky. She served 4 years on the Foundation Community Advisory Council.

The Foundation’s Community Advisory Council advises the Board of Directors in overall policy direction and adherence to the mission. As on-the-ground practitioners from various fields, Council members bring grassroots insight to the conversation and are advocates for Foundation priorities in their communities. There are currently 62 Council members, with representatives from each of Kentucky’s Area Development Districts. Recent additions to the Council include:

Jeremy Buchanan, Carlisle County – Buchanan is the director of planning for the Purchase Area Development District.

Michael Gunn, Fulton – Gunn is City Manager of Fulton.

Jennifer Harris, Elkton – Harris is Public Health Director for Todd County.

Beverly May, Langley – May is a nurse epidemiologist with the University of Kentucky College of Public Health in Floyd County.

Tracy McGuire, Vanceburg – McGuire is chief marketing and community relations officer for Lewis County Primary Care Center.

David Pearce, Louisville – Pearce is an attorney and president of BlueHeel Healthcare Consulting, a healthcare advisory and consulting firm.

“We are proud to call such distinguished leaders on our Board and Council,” said Ben Chandler, president and CEO, Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. “Our Board and Council are a diverse and dynamic group of people from across our commonwealth. And while they represent many different fields and backgrounds, we all share a common goal: working toward making Kentucky healthier. We are grateful for their time and talent spent on this mission.”