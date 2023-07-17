Lexington prepares for Restaurant Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — As Lexington Burger Week ends, the city is set to now transition into Lexington Restaurant Week.

Restaurant Week will run from July 20-30 and will showcase 31 restaurants in Lexington.

Monday, ABC 36 visited Zim’s Cafe to talk about what they’ll offer during this special week.

“We have a choice of a five-layer dip and market salad to start. A pan-seared grilled salmon, or an eggplant parmesan for the main and then a choice from our bakery case,” said General Manager Josef Ferguson.

