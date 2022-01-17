Lexington Police work 8 wrecks overnight, road conditions remain hazardous

Travel not advised, no garbage pickup today, crews continue to treat roads

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Accumulating snow from Winter Storm Izzy could create challenging driving conditions today. As with any winter weather event, travel is not encouraged unless necessary. If you must travel, drive slowly, increase following distance, always wear your seat belt, and ensure that everyone else in your vehicle is buckled up as well.

City crews continue to treat roadways per the city’s snow plan. Main roads are mostly clear. Motorists should use caution as there are some slushy spots, especially in low-lying areas. Feeder roads to the main roads are passable but there is a lot of slush on them. Main roads within subdivisions have been treated but are still snow-covered.

Between 8 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. today, the Lexington Police Department has responded to eight non-injury collisions and one call for motorist assistance.

Motorists should not attempt to pass snowplows and allow extra following distance for everyone’s safety. Additionally, individuals should not call 911 or the Kentucky State Police for current road conditions. Instead, visit the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for snow and ice information on state roadways.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom March scheduled for today has been canceled. The annual commemorative program will be available virtually on YouTube. Visit the event website for more information.

No waste collections will be made today as the city is closed for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Residents that normally receive curbside pickup on Monday will be serviced on Wednesday, Jan. 19. Any change to the Tuesday collection schedule will be announced today.

The Office of Homelessness Prevention & Intervention Emergency Weather Plan remains in effect. The plan includes expanded shelter services and free transportation to shelters. For a list of all available shelters and transportation services, as well as other resources, visit uwbg211.org. Residents who see someone who may need shelter should call the Lexington Police Dept. non-emergency number at (859) 258-3600.

Get the latest on closings, cancellations, delays and more at lexingtonky.gov/snowupdates.

Residents can also get information on accidents, lane blockages, snow-and-ice trouble spots and road closures through the city’s Twitter accounts (@lexwrecks and @lexkypolice). They can also view traffic at major intersection in real time through the city’s traffic cameras at lexingtonky.gov/traffic.