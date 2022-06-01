Lexington Police warn of phone scam

Police say the scam artist requests payment for a fine or arrest warrant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are warning of a phone scam where the scam artists asks for payment of a supposed fine or arrest warrant. Don’t fall for it.

Police say the caller impersonates a law enforcement officer, including from Lexington Police.

Law enforcement agencies will not call asking for your credit card information, money, bitcoin or any other payment method for a fine or warrant.

Never send money or give out financial or personal information.

If you receive one of these calls with the person claiming to be with Lexington Police, hang-up and call the real police at 859-258-3600.