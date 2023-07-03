Lexington Police urge caution as clean up begins following storms

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington police say severe weather has caused a lot of damage across the city, including downed trees and power lines.

That’s why they say it’s important for drivers to be extra cautious while out on the roads. LPD says power outages are impacting traffic signals at several intersections. There are also trees across roadways, including on Man O’ War Boulevard, which have caused lane closures.

Police are working with road crews and utilities workers to clear hazards and restore power.

They say that if you come across a traffic light that is out of service or flashing, to remember the following rules:

No Traffic Signal – when a traffic light is out, treat the intersection as a four-way stop and stop completely before proceeding through the intersection with caution as traffic permits.

Flashing Yellow – when a traffic light is flashing yellow, proceed through the intersection with caution when traffic permits.

Flashing Red – when a traffic light is flashing red, treat it like a stop sign and stop completely before proceeding through the intersection with caution as traffic permits.

If you come across a downed power line, assume the line is live and do not attempt to move it. Stay inside your vehicle, and do not drive over a fallen power line. You can call the power company or Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600 to report it.