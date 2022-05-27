Lexington Police to host ‘Cops and Bobbers’ June 4

There will be free fishing, food and face painting at Gainesway Park Fishing Pond from 11am-2pm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is hosting ‘Cops and Bobbers’ on Saturday, June 4 from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at the Gainesway Park Fishing Pond.

The children’s event is free to attend.

There will be fishing, food and face painting. No previous fishing experience is needed. Fishing equipment will be provided.

