Lexington police still searching for missing 14-year-old

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police are still searching for a missing 14-year-old boy after issuing a Golden Alert Monday night.

Cody Martin was last seen Sunday in the 1700 block of Jennifer Road.

Martin is described as 5’9″ and approximately 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray UK hoodie and jeans.

He has a history of mental illness and may be suicidal.

Martin is believed to be traveling on foot.

Anyone with knowledge of Martin’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.