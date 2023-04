Lexington police searching for Target voyeurism suspect









LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police say they’re searching for a suspect in a voyeurism case at Target.

The incident occurred on March 31 in the late afternoon at the Target in Hamburg Pavilion. According to police, witnesses described the suspect as a man who’s between 5’9″ to 6′ tall, 20 to 30 years old with dark brown facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 859-258-3600.