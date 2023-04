Lexington police searching for Tuesday night shooting suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The search continues for a suspect after a shooting Tuesday night in Lexington.

Police say a man was found shot around 10:30 Tuesday night in the 400 block of East Fourth Street.

Officers say the victim was taken to the hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there was also property damage from the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.