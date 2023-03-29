Lexington police searching for Pimlico Parkway Subway robbery suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police are still searching for a man they say robbed a Subway on Pimlico Parkway Wednesday morning.

Around 11:35 a.m., police responded to the Subway at 3120 Pimlico Parkway for a report of a robbery. A man allegedly walked inside, “implied” he had a weapon and left with an “undisclosed amount of money,” according to police.

No one was injured in this incident.

Police don’t have a description of the suspect yet and are still searching for him.