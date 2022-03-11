Lexington police searching for man wanted on 20 active warrants
Torrey Lamont Higgins has warrants for stalking, distributing explicit images, sexual abuse, among others
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department and Bluegrass Crime Stoppers Crime Stoppers are looking for Torrey Lamont Higgins.
According to police, Higgins has 20 active warrants, including warrants for stalking, distributing explicit images, sexual abuse, intimidating a participant in the legal process, criminal mischief, wanton endangerment, and burglary.
Anyone with information about Higgins’ whereabouts is asked to contact Lexington police by calling 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.