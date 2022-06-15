Lexington Police searching for a missing 21-year-old man

Lexington Police are looking for Joseph Boggs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.

21-year-old Joseph Boggs, was last seen around 2:00 P.M., in the area of Niagara Drive on Tuesday.

According to Lexington Police, Boggs suffers from a traumatic brain injury and is reportedly legally blind and deaf.

He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches and weighs around 165 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white, short-sleeve shirt with palm tree designs and khaki shorts.

He may also have an orange shirt and a backpack.

Anyone with knowledge of Boggs’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.