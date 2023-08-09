Lexington police search for a suspect after a car with bullet holes crashed into a pole

Police said no one was hurt in the crash.

Police are searching for a suspect after a car with bullet holes crashes into a pole near Kenawood Park in Lexington.

Tuesday night, an off-duty officer, noticed a person in a vehicle firing shots at another vehicle on Meadow Lane and New Circle Road. When the officer tried to pull the vehicle over, it did not stop.

A short time later police received a call about a car with bullet holes, that had crashed into a pole, on Beresford Drive.

Officers said their investigation in the search for a suspect led police to a home on Bell Castle Drive, where a person was detained and released.

