Lexington police investigate Saturday night shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington police are investigating after they say they were called to a local hospital Saturday night for a man suffering from a non-life threatening gun shot wound.

Police say they responded to the call just after 11:30 p.m. During the investigating, police learned the shooting happened in the 1300 block of West Main Street.

So far, no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.