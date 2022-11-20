Lexington police investigate Saturday night shooting
So far, no one has been arrested in connection with the shootin
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington police are investigating after they say they were called to a local hospital Saturday night for a man suffering from a non-life threatening gun shot wound.
Police say they responded to the call just after 11:30 p.m. During the investigating, police learned the shooting happened in the 1300 block of West Main Street.
So far, no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020,