Lexington police responding to 2 bus incidents Wednesday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police are responding to multiple bus incidents Wednesday morning.

One incident is on Man O War and Victoria way where a bus was involved in a non-injury crash. No students were on board.

The other incident is on Liberty Road and New Circle Road where a bus is stalled.

Use caution if you’re heading on these routes.

ABC 36 is working to get more information on both incidents.