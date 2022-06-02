Lexington police respond to Shillito Park basketball courts for “shots fired” call

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police responded to a call about a fight with shots fired at Shillito Park Wednesday night. According to police, the call came in just after 9 P.M. about shots fired at the basketball courts.

Police say when officers arrived, no one was at the courts but shell casings and a small amount of blood were found.

Police say at this time, no one has shown up at a hospital in Lexington with a gunshot wound.

