Lexington Police respond to early morning stabbing on Versailles Road

According to Lexington Police, the incident happened around 7AM Monday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man is in the hospital following a stabbing early Monday morning.

According to Lexington Police, it happened around 6:55 AM at 1195 Versailles Road, flooring company Old World Timber.

Police say they found a man who had been stabbed in the chest area twice and transported him to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspect was confirmed to have worked at Old World Timber.