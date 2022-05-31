Lexington police report increase in car thefts, share safety tips

Police: 81 reports of stolen vehicles from April 16-May 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is reporting an increase in auto thefts. In a post shared on social media , police say more cars are being stolen while they are left running while unattended.

According to the department, from April 16 through May 16, police say there were 81 reports of stolen vehicles. Of those stolen vehicles, 39 had keys left inside and/or were running.

Police encourage drivers to avoid becoming a victim by never leaving a vehicle running while unattended even for just a few seconds.