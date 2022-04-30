Lexington police remember late Officer Bryan Durman, killed 12 years ago today

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is remembering an officer killed in the line of duty 12 years ago.

In a post on social media, Lexington police shared, “Twelve years ago today Officer Bryan Durman was killed in the line of duty. He was 27 years old at the time of his death and left behind a wife and son. We want to honor his life and thank him for his dedication and sacrifice to this community.”

According to police, Officer Durman was killed April 29, 2010. Police say Durman was responding to a noise complaint when he was hit and killed by a driver on North Limestone. Police say Durman had been with the police department since December 2007.