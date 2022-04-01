Lexington Police part of national effort cracking down on people who text and drive

Officers will increase patrols to stop and cite drivers who are texting and driving

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the U Drive. U Text. U Pay. Campaign.

From April 4-11, the Lexington Police Department will be joining law enforcement agencies across the country to enforce texting and distracted driving laws.

As part of the campaign, the Lexington Police Department will be increasing patrols to stop and cite drivers who are texting and driving.

A National Highway Traffic Safety Administration study found texting and driving to be one of the most dangerous forms of distracted driving. At any given moment across America, approximately 660,000 drivers are using or manipulating electronic devices while behind the wheel. There were 3,142 people killed in collisions caused by distracted driving in 2019, including 566 individuals who were not occupants of vehicles (pedestrians, bicyclists, and others).

Distracted driving is an especially alarming trend among younger drivers. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that 9% of people killed in teen (15-19) driving crashes in 2019 died when the teen drivers were distracted.

The Lexington Police Department advises drivers not to text and drive at any time, but if you need to text, pull over and do not drive while doing so. If you are the driver, follow these steps for a safe driving experience: