Lexington police officer suspended for 2 months after DUI

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington police officer has been suspended for two months after he was arrested on DUI charges in October 2022.

Urban County Council voted Thursday night to approve the unpaid, two-month suspension of Officer Derrick Walton.

He was arrested in Scott County for a DUI and was placed on administrative leave.

Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said Walton was not on duty at the time of his arrest.