Lexington police officer injured chasing suspect

It happened Thursday afternoon on Trent Boulevard

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington police officer was taken to the hospital after being injured while running after a suspect, according to the department.

Investigators say they received a tip about the whereabouts of a man who had several outstanding warrants.

Police say they found the suspect in the 1000 block of Trent Boulevard shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The suspect ran from police and an officer suffered an injury during the foot chase, according to police. The officer’s name wasn’t released nor the nature of the injury.

Police say the suspect was eventually caught and taken to jail. The suspect’s name wasn’t released.