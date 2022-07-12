Lexington police looking for two people in connection to June assault

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is looking for help in identifying two people wanted for questioning in an assault that happened in downtown Lexington last month.

According to police, the assault was reported June 19 just before 3 a.m. Police say officers responded to the corner of Main Street and North Limestone for a report of an unconscious person. Once on scene, police say they found two people suffering from injuries from an assault. Police say both individuals were were taken to the hospital, with at the time, reported non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, online HERE, or through the P3 tips app available HERE.