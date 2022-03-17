Lexington Police looking for suspect who shot at person, hit two homes

The shots were fired overnight near an elementary school in a Masterson Station neighborhood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are looking for a person they say shot at another person and hit two occupied houses in a Masterson Station neighborhood overnight.

Police say officers received a call about a shooting on Our Tibbs Trail behind Sandersville Elementary School around 3:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Investigators say a witness told them they saw a suspicious person near their house and when they approached the person, the suspect shot at them.

Police say no one was hit or injured.

No suspect description was available.