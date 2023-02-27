Lexington police looking for suspect who nearly hit officer with car
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police are looking for a suspect who they say nearly struck an officer with a car Monday morning.
A male suspect nearly hit an officer around 12:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Spring Meadows Drive while police were responding to a “disorder,” according to the Lexington Police Department. The man fled the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Police are still searching for the suspect.
No other information was immediately available.