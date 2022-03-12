Lexington police looking for man wanted in connection to several catalytic converter thefts

Adam Carter, Nicholas Slone wanted for thefts police say caused more than $40,000

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is looking for a man wanted for numerous catalytic converter thefts.

According to police, Adam Carter and Nicholas Slone are accused of causing more than $40,000 in losses for all victims involved. Police say Carter has been arrested but Slone is still wanted.

Police say Slone has two warrants out of Fayette County, one is for Theft by Unlawful Taking over $10,000 but under $1,000,000, the other is for felony Shoplifting. Slone also has two warrants out of Scott County for reference felony shoplifting and a Failure to Appear reference misdemeanor shoplifting and Persistent Felony Offender 2nd. Police say he also has two warrants out of Boone County for Probation Violation related to misdemeanor shoplifting and Persistent Felony Offender 2nd.

Police say Slone is 30 years old, about 5’8″ and weighs about 170 pounds. Slone has brown hair. If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or submit a tip online HERE. You do not have to give your name CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and you can remain anonymous.