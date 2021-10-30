Lexington Police looking for driver in road rage shooting

Investigators say a man fired multiple shots into the victim's car

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are looking for a driver they say fired multiple shots into another man’s car in a road rage incident Friday afternoon.

Police say a man was driving on Versailles Road just after 2:00 p.m., when he was cut-off in traffic by a man driving a black Toyota Solara.

According to investigators, there was an argument between the two men, they pulled into a business parking lot on Versailles Road at which time the driver of the Toyota Solara pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots and hit the other man’s car several times and then drove-off.

The man whose car was shot-up was not hit, according to police.