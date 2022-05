Lexington Police looking for driver in hit-and-run crash

The accident happened Wednesday night on Darien Drive at Traveler Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run collision Wednesday night.

Police say the accident happened on Darien Drive at Traveler Road.

Investigators say no one was seriously hurt despite heavy damage to some vehicles.

Police say one driver reportedly left the accident scene.