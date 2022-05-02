Lexington Police K9 recovering after being exposed to fentanyl

'Jax' was administered the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan after exposure to the drug during an investigation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington Police K9 is recovering after being exposed to fentanyl during an investigation.

Police say ‘Jax’ was administered the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan after the exposure on Friday, April 29.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery, according to police.