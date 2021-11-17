Lexington Police issue Golden Alert for missing 25-year-old

LEXINGTON,M Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.

Farid Omar, 25, was last seen on November 16, 2021, around 4 p.m., running outbound on Russell Cave Road.

Omar suffers from autism and severe mental illness. He was last seen wearing basketball shorts and a t-shirt.

He is approximately 5’ 11” and 160 pounds. Omar may be in the Saddle Club Way area.

Anyone with knowledge of Omar’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.