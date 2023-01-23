Lexington police investigating woman found dead on Trade Center Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police are investigating after a woman was found dead on Trade Center Drive Monday morning.

According to police, officers were sent to the 2100 block of Trade Center Drive for an “unresponsive” woman. Once there, police said the woman was pronounced dead by the coroner.

Her cause of death hasn’t been determined yet.

Police believe she was in her 40s.

This is a developing story.