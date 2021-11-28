Lexington Police investigating shooting Saturday

Police say they are working to determine if the victim at the hospital was involved with the shooting.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened earlier Saturday afternoon.

According to police around 1 p.m. Saturday there was a call about two dark sedans shooting at each other on Man O’ War and Crosby Drive.

Police say a car that was not involved in the shootout was hit by bullets, but the people inside the car were not hurt.

Police say while on scene, a person showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound…they say the condition is non life threatening.

