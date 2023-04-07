Lexington Police investigating shooting on 5th and Chestnut Street

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) –Lexington Police are investigating another shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Police say they got the call just after 3 PM on Friday, when they arrived on scene they found one person with non-life threatening injuries who was then taken to the hospital.

One witness that lives in the neighborhood says shootings in the area are not uncommon.

“There’s shootings like everyday, I’m in a halfway house and that house has already been shot up once. It’s scary it makes you wanna watch your guard at all times,” said Misty Hopper, lives in the area and witnessed what was happening.

Police haven’t released any suspect information at this time.