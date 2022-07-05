Lexington police investigating: person shot in car on Short Street

According to Lexington Police, it happened around 11:20 Monday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police say a person was shot in their car in downtown Lexington late Monday night.

According to police, a call came in for shots fired around 11:20 PM. Police say one adult was shot in their car on the 400 block of West Short Street near the Opera House. During investigation, shell casings were found at the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No identities have been released at this time, and police do not have a known person of interest in the incident.