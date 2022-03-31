Lexington police investigating person found shot in car

Police say a person was found shot in a car on Oakwood Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police continue to investigate a person found shot Thursday afternoon in a vehicle.

According to police, officers responded to a person found shot in a car on Oakwood Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the person was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspect ran from the scene. No suspect information has been released.