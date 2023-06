Lexington police investigating home damaged by gunfire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police are investigating a shooting that damaged a house.

According to police, the shooting happened just before midnight in the area of East Fourth and Hawkins Avenue.

The suspects drove off and ditched their vehicle on Polo Club Boulevard.

The house was occupied at the time of the shooting but no injuries were reported.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600.