Lexington police investigating fatal shooting on Yellowstone Parkway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man has died after being fatally shot Tuesday morning on Yellowstone Parkway.

According to Lexington police, officers were dispatched around 9 a.m. to the 2800 block of Yellowstone Parkway for a call of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in front of an apartment building. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect left before officers arrived.

The Fayette County coroner will release the victim’s name.