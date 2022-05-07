Lexington Police investigating double homicide Saturday morning

Detectives are asking residents in the area to check their home surveillance video

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a double homicide and shooting that occurred on LaSalle Road.

At around 1:16 a.m., Saturday, May 7, 2022, officers responded to the area of Green Acres Park in the 1000 block of LaSalle Road for a call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims, a 49-year-old male and a 20-year-old female, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Three additional male victims were later found at a local hospital, suffering from reported non-life-threatening gunshot wound injuries.

The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victims as 20-year-old Amaya Victoria Taylor-Sandifer and 49-year-old James Henry Bost Jr.

Detectives are asking residents in the area to check their home surveillance video.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.